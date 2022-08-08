Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, August 11, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Tyson Foods reports sales slump amid lower demand, higher costs. - Schaneman joins Nebraska Corn Board as Director of Market Development. - CHS Foundation to award $75,000 in grants to teachers for agriculture projects.
NebraskaTV
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska looks to expand international ag relations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is breaking beef export records but producers have concerns, everything from drought, to the supply chain. However, international trade has also become increasingly important for farmers here in the Cornhusker State. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts led a trade mission to southeast Asia, including Vietnam....
NebraskaTV
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus
KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
NebraskaTV
America's Farmers Grow Communities program to direct funds to nonprofits, schools
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers to fund the organizations that keep communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible...
NebraskaTV
Record K-12 education investment weakened by inflation, some school leaders say
LANSING, Mich. — As parents and students count down for a new school year, Michigan schools are preparing to see a boost in funding as they continue to battle a laundry list of challenges in low staffing, political attacks, and inflation. Michigan schools have long been underfunded, advocates and...
NebraskaTV
4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases
WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
