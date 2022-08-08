ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Farming Today with KRVN, August 11, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Tyson Foods reports sales slump amid lower demand, higher costs. - Schaneman joins Nebraska Corn Board as Director of Market Development. - CHS Foundation to award $75,000 in grants to teachers for agriculture projects.
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
Nebraska looks to expand international ag relations

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is breaking beef export records but producers have concerns, everything from drought, to the supply chain. However, international trade has also become increasingly important for farmers here in the Cornhusker State. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts led a trade mission to southeast Asia, including Vietnam....
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus

KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
