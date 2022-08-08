ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

Anchorage School District will start school year without mask mandate

Anchorage students are set to start the school year next week without a requirement to wear masks, which were mandatory on the first day of school last year. That’s according to the Anchorage School District’s infectious disease plan, which also applies to school staff and visitors. COVID-19 vaccinations...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mat-Su schools to cancel some bus routes on rotating schedule

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District announced to parents that they will have rolling cancelations of bus routes ahead of the new school year. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy Trani wrote in an email to parents that Durham School Services — the district’s busing contractor — is actively attempting to recruit drivers.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Education
Local
Alaska Government
Anchorage, AK
Education
State
Alaska State
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairview back-to-school event helps kids get ready

One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls. 3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Houston High School site visit held nearly 4 years after quake

One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls. University of Alaska-Anchorage Faculty member, Christina Jackson’s, husband Michael Jackson...
HOUSTON, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska

The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage

Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
ANCHORAGE, AK
youralaskalink.com

Anchorage Parents React to School Bus Driver Shortage

Added by atagliaferri on August 11, 2022. School bus drivers are still in demand. With school starting next Thursday, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on what some parents are doing to make sure their kids get to school. The school bus driver shortage is still a problem and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version

A new report on Ursa Major Elementary confirms serious structural issues. The Anchorage School District says an engineering report confirms its decision not to open the school to students this year. Updated: 10 hours ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an...
ANCHORAGE, AK
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
alaskasnewssource.com

Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Beloved Anchorage instructor passes away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nathan Greene was the social studies and guitar teacher at Benny Benson High School. On Aug. 10, 2022, he passed away from stage four kidney cancer. Family members described Nathan Greene as a beloved husband, father, and teacher; he was a man that just went out of his way for his family and his students.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

State Fire Marshal announces retirement

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
ALASKA STATE
ktna.org

A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River

Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
TALKEETNA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
ANCHORAGE, AK

