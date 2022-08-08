Read full article on original website
Anchorage School District will start school year without mask mandate
Anchorage students are set to start the school year next week without a requirement to wear masks, which were mandatory on the first day of school last year. That’s according to the Anchorage School District’s infectious disease plan, which also applies to school staff and visitors. COVID-19 vaccinations...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su schools to cancel some bus routes on rotating schedule
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District announced to parents that they will have rolling cancelations of bus routes ahead of the new school year. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy Trani wrote in an email to parents that Durham School Services — the district’s busing contractor — is actively attempting to recruit drivers.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD says new report confirms decision to close Ursa Major Elementary School over safety concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Engineers told the Anchorage School District in late July the 70-year-old building on JBER had significant structural issues and could collapse during an earthquake. Now PND Engineering has issued a written report that further details their findings. Engineers found cracks they believe came from the 1964...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairview back-to-school event helps kids get ready
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly looks into vetting future mayoral appointments following health director’s fabricated resume
The Anchorage Assembly is weighing its options following a report from Alaska Public Media and American Public Media showing that the city’s health director fabricated many parts of his resume, including overstating and misrepresenting his education and military background. Joe Gerace has since resigned as the head of Anchorage’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Houston High School site visit held nearly 4 years after quake
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
akbizmag.com
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Parents React to School Bus Driver Shortage
Added by atagliaferri on August 11, 2022. School bus drivers are still in demand. With school starting next Thursday, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on what some parents are doing to make sure their kids get to school. The school bus driver shortage is still a problem and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage
alaskasnewssource.com
Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
alaskasnewssource.com
Beloved Anchorage instructor passes away
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nathan Greene was the social studies and guitar teacher at Benny Benson High School. On Aug. 10, 2022, he passed away from stage four kidney cancer. Family members described Nathan Greene as a beloved husband, father, and teacher; he was a man that just went out of his way for his family and his students.
alaskasnewssource.com
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between café tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, café to a...
ktna.org
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
