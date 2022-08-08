ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
Montgomery 5-stars James Smith, Qua Russaw name top six

Alabama is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star edge Qua Russaw, the Montgomery (Ala.) Carver duo announced on Friday afternoon. The other schools involved include: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. "I felt like it would be a good school to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group

“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Another Loachapoka standout looks to put himself on Auburn's radar

LOACHAPOKA, Alabama - JC Hart was the one in the spotlight on Friday night as he announced his commitment, but he wasn’t the only talented Loachapoka defender in the room. Jamari Payne, a Class of 2024 defensive lineman got to watch Hart commit to Auburn. If all goes according to plan, Payne will also be committing to a Power Five school in a couple of years.
AUBURN, AL
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
FOOTBALL
2024 OL/DL Nathan Roy gets on major college radar

2024 two-way lineman Nathan Roy is now at Mukwonago (Wis.) after spending the early part of his high school career out West, most recently in Nevada. Since coming to the Midwest, Roy has caught the attention of schools with his size (6-5, 265 pounds) and ability. That includes Central Michigan who offered a scholarship in the summer, the first for Roy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Saban Talks Tough Times Of First Scrimmage

“Tough? You think that’s tough? Why, back in my day…”. No, that wasn’t some old broken down geezer bemoaning coddling of this younger generation. It was just an aside from Alabama Coach Nick Saban following the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Some of what he had to say was reminiscent of previous first fall camp scrimmages of his past 15 years at Bama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
