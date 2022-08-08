Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old
According to police, 12-year-old Savannah Aubrey-Rose Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 1 a.m. on the 14800 block of Haymarket Lane in Centreville.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
WJLA
Do you recognize him? MPD looking for man they say assaulted victim with a knife in NW DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a knife on Aug. 3 in Northwest D.C. Police say an unknown man, caught on camera in the picture below, used a knife in an assault in the 1600 block of I Street, Northwest.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos
Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County
Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officials said that...
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded...
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
mocoshow.com
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
