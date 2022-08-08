Greg McMichael, who chased Ahmaud Arbery with his son, sentenced to life in prison for hate crime in Black man’s death.

Wisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that.DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.The couple was found dead in their Royalton home and for years police had run down leads, interviewed possible suspects, and collected DNA and fingerprints from persons of interest.None of the evidence matched up until investigators began looking at Haase, 51, and obtained his DNA during a traffic stop...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO