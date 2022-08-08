Read full article on original website
Single vehicle rollover slows traffic on S Bryant
The vehicle rolled and damaged the fence of American Truck and RV Wednesday.
Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
Crime Stoppers looking for habitation burglar
If you have any information regarding Joshua Bogue please contact Concho Valley Crime Stoppers or SAPD.
One injured after truck crashes through front of Enterprise in San Angelo
One person was injured when a truck crashed through the front of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in San Angelo on Monday, August 8, 2022, after what police said may have been a mechanical malfunction.
Tom Green County jail logs: August 13, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo business owner charged with hate crime
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
San Angelo LIVE!
The Execution of Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo businesswoman is in trouble after Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy had her arrested on charges stemming from a confrontation in front of the woman’s own apartment. Evan Berryhill was returning from an evening out with friends when she was confronted as...
Former San Angelo police chief appeals conviction, sentence
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five days after being sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison, former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez has filed an appeal to his conviction. A document filed Aug. 10, 2022, states Vasquez appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Here's Why The Original Henry's Restaurant is Demolishing a Building
SAN ANGELO – The Original Henry’s Restaurant on Sherwood Way is demolishing a building on the property making room for more parking. According to a social media post by The Original Henry’s, demolition began Wednesday on the building directly behind the restaurant. The building will be demolished to pave the way for an extended parking lot. The video can be viewed HERE.
Third McDonald’s location coming to San Angelo
A third McDonald's location will be opening soon in San Angelo.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 12-14
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Learn All About: Tree Care, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 7 p.m. -...
Weekend heat rises near 100 degrees
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome back to the weekend, where it turns out temperatures may be higher than originally thought. Despite nearly a full week of highs below 100 degrees, we could see them again as soon as Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the cooler of the two...
Some West Texas schools expand security protocols ahead of first day of classes
TEXAS, USA — In the wake of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, some West Texas school districts are strengthening security on campuses and are preparing for any possible scenarios. “Teachers and staff should be trained yearly on school safety. Keeping doors locked and what to...
Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
Texas Leadership of San Angelo band students kick off the new school year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While the new school year may have just started, the Texas Leadership of San Angelo High School Band and color guard students have spent part of their summer preparing for their shows. “It’s coming into practice every day, being motivated and ready to work,” TLCA...
Man arrested after assaulting, then robbing Stripes cashier
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 24-year-old man is in the Tom Green County Jail on a robbery charge after assaulting a Stripes employee and stealing cash and merchandise from the convenience store. The San Angelo Police Department said at approximately 3:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Stripes, 1322...
Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sidney Timmer has been the outreach and marketing director at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency for more than a year now. During her time at the nonprofit organization, Trimmer has been actively involved in the new grant-funded "Healthy Closet Days" program, which first began in May 2022.
Back to school: Family resources for mental health
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back to school time can be a challenge for children and parents. Especially with still enduring a pandemic and rising costs because of inflation. Ahead of the first day of school, experts are prioritizing mental health of parents and children. Mental health expert Toby Slough...
Parents taking advantage of tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back-to-school is upon us and shopping for the new year has become a more difficult task, thanks to inflation. The National Retail Federation says parents will spend a total of 37 billion dollars on school supplies this year. One parent says no matter what, it’s a cost parents usually can’t escape.
