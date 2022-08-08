ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
San Angelo LIVE!

The Execution of Evan Berryhill

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo businesswoman is in trouble after Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy had her arrested on charges stemming from a confrontation in front of the woman's own apartment. Evan Berryhill was returning from an evening out with friends when she was confronted as...
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Here's Why The Original Henry's Restaurant is Demolishing a Building

SAN ANGELO – The Original Henry's Restaurant on Sherwood Way is demolishing a building on the property making room for more parking. According to a social media post by The Original Henry's, demolition began Wednesday on the building directly behind the restaurant. The building will be demolished to pave the way for an extended parking lot. The video can be viewed HERE.
FOX West Texas

Weekend heat rises near 100 degrees

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome back to the weekend, where it turns out temperatures may be higher than originally thought. Despite nearly a full week of highs below 100 degrees, we could see them again as soon as Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the cooler of the two...
KLST/KSAN

Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
FOX West Texas

Back to school: Family resources for mental health

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back to school time can be a challenge for children and parents. Especially with still enduring a pandemic and rising costs because of inflation. Ahead of the first day of school, experts are prioritizing mental health of parents and children. Mental health expert Toby Slough...
