Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City residents have been displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.

According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, crews were sent to the 100 block of Coach Drive in Tipp City on reports of a bedroom on fire. The initial report said that the residents were still inside the home at the time.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.

Firefighters found the fire in the attached garage, which was being used as a bedroom. Crews opened the overhead garage door with a saw and quickly put the fire out. One crew member was minorly injured in the incident, but they were not brought to the hospital.

The fire started in the garage bedroom near a set of plastic storage drawers and some plastic tubs. Crews believe the fire was started accidentally by improperly discarded smoking material.

The home itself suffered $30,000 in damages, primarily due to smoke damage. The residents have been displaced by this event, and Red Cross was called to assist them.

$15,000 worth of the home’s contents were also lost to the blaze.

