MARION COUNTY — A 67-year-old Vernon man is accused in Marion County Court of multiple offenses including the attempted kidnapping of a child in Kinmundy. Ronnie Crawford was formally charged in one case Friday with Class 1 felony kidnapping, Class 4 felony child abduction, misdemeanor violation of an order of protection, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis, and carrying alcohol as a driver.

VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO