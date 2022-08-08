Read full article on original website
x95radio.com
Mental fitness questioned for Vernon man accused of attempted child abduction
MARION COUNTY — A 67-year-old Vernon man is accused in Marion County Court of multiple offenses including the attempted kidnapping of a child in Kinmundy. Ronnie Crawford was formally charged in one case Friday with Class 1 felony kidnapping, Class 4 felony child abduction, misdemeanor violation of an order of protection, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis, and carrying alcohol as a driver.
x95radio.com
LINK system to shut down for maintenance
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is transitioning the Illinois Link Card System to a new system and has scheduled maintenance that will interrupt Link card access. This means SNAP recipients cannot make purchases or withdrawals with their Link card from 11 p.m. Saturday August 20th through at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21st.
