ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study

Most people don't realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies. But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs,...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

In the future, Norwegian salmon can be fed with locally sourced ragworms

Researchers had the idea of feeding ragworms with locally-cultivated seaweeds. The results were as gold-edged as the worms themselves—a high-quality, locally-sourced and sustainable feed for farmed salmon. "Ragworms are an exciting new feed raw material that can help to reduce the sector's dependency on imported materials, thus making Norwegian...
GOLD
Phys.org

DNA reveals history of Aotearoa's manu

Previously shrouded in mystery, the evolutionary history of kōkako, huia, and tīeke saddlebacks have been revealed by a University of Otago study. Published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, the research explored the origins of the wattlebirds by analyzing their mitogenomes. Lead author Pascale Lubbe, a...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection

Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Wheat#Plant Science#Pesticides#Biotechnology#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ben Gurion University#Sonnenfeldt#The Fertile Crescent
Phys.org

A new method boosts wind farms' energy output, without new equipment

Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world's electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations involving dozens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can affect each other. Now, engineers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?

In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly

A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs

A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious

Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people's mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia

New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Surprise discovery shows you may inherit more from your mom than you think

What if we could inherit more than our parents' genes? What if we could inherit the ability to turn genes on and off?. These possibilities have come to light after our recent study, published in Nature Communications. We found information, in addition to our genes, was passed down from mom to offspring to affect how their skeleton develops. That's the "epigenetic" information that's normally reset between generations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids

Earth is the only planet we know of with continents, the giant landmasses that provide homes to humankind and most of Earth's biomass. However, we still don't have firm answers to some basic questions about continents: how did they come to be, and why did they form where they did?
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy

A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution

Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen. The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in hydrogen evolution...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

A simple way of sculpting matter into complex shapes

A new method for shaping matter into complex shapes, with the use of 'twisted' light, has been demonstrated in research at the University of Strathclyde. When atoms are cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273 degrees C), they stop behaving like particles and start to behave like waves. Atoms...
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy