Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
NWS: Another Flash Flood Warning in the forecast for Las Vegas Valley
The National Weather Service has issued yet another Flash Flood Warning for parts of the northeastern Las Vegas valley.
The monsoon pattern is stuck in place
Our skies have plenty of sunshine and our air is loaded with humidity after last night’s storm barreled through the Las Vegas valley. I always say, “Every day during monsoon season can be so different!” Last night truly lived up to that claim. But the storms bring many of the same dangerous elements of lightning, […]
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in Wyoming storms; 70% chance of storms in Casper by Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across western and central Wyoming starting on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The storms could produce some localized heavy rain and flash flooding, the NWS in Riverton added. Storms are likely...
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
Elko Daily Free Press
Tribes OK use of Indians, Braves mascots in Elko
ELKO – Two Elko County schools are keeping their Native American-related sports team names, with official support from two tribal councils in compliance with Nevada law. The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone passed a resolution July 27 approving the school district’s request to retain the name “Indians” as the Elko High School mascot, along with certain conditions. And the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation sent a letter to the school district this week stating they would like Owyhee Combined Schools to retain the “Braves” mascot.
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nature Notes: Lamoille Canyon’s aspen recovery
After the Range 2 fire in September, 2018, the aspens in Lamoille Canyon quickly sent up masses of suckers from their root systems. In the intervening four years, these suckers have grown into young shoots standing 4-6 feet tall. Quaking aspens are considered a fire-adapted species since they regenerate so...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek Elementary raises money for playground resurface
SPRING CREEK – When school begins on Aug. 29, Spring Creek Elementary students will play on new rubber chips on one part of the playground. It’s thanks to a slew of donors who gave money, resources and time to the Spring Creek PTA who wanted a safer playground area for their children.
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Thanks for supporting 'SnoBowl Challenge'
The Elko Archery Club would like to say THANK YOU to all of the sponsors that donated to our first ever "SnoBowl Challenge" archery shoot! Without the community support we received our event would not have been possible. A very special thank you to the City of Elko, Parks &...
'It's unlikely this reservoir is going to be around in decades to come': Lake Powell slowly running dry, experts say
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell is in trouble. Weather, climate change and low snowpack is all coming together against the lake. “Based on the best climate data that's available, it's really unlikely that this reservoir is going to be around in the decades to come," said Eric Balken with the Glen Canyon Institute.
