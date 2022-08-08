The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.

