Contra Costa County Fire Announces Completion of New Station 86 in Bay Point
CONCORD, CALIF. – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced completion and opening of Fire Station 86 in Bay Point. The new station became operational on August 10, replacing the historic Fire Station 86, located one mile to the east, which had been in continuous use since 1949.
More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) reports more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Contra Costa County. The mosquitoes were collected from a trap in an agricultural area east of Brentwood. This is the second group of mosquitoes to...
Board of Supervisors Create Sheriff Oversight With Implementation of Quarterly Reporting
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors opted against creating an inspector general position or creating a citizens oversight body to look over Sheriff David Livingston and the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office. The Board of Supervisors, instead, decided to implement quarterly reports (every 3 months) to report...
Brentwood Duo Arrested for Armed Robbery in Vacaville
The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.
Updated: 1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
Pittsburg City Council Candidate Nomination Period Extended
Pittsburg, California – The deadline for filing nomination documents has been extended to Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. due to one or more incumbent officer not filing by the deadline of Friday, August 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Persons interested in running for the office of City Councilmember...
Updated: Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
Flat Track Motorcycles Return To Antioch Speedway Saturday Night
Antioch, CA — It’s time once again for the Flat Track Motorcycles to pay a visit to Antioch Speedway this Saturday night. This is the second and final visit for the group. Rob Lanoy promotes the series which could see as many as 12 different bike classifications competing.
