Contra Costa County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) reports more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Contra Costa County. The mosquitoes were collected from a trap in an agricultural area east of Brentwood. This is the second group of mosquitoes to...
Brentwood Duo Arrested for Armed Robbery in Vacaville

The Vacaville Police Department report that two Brentwood men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at gunpoint at a Vacaville liquor store. According to police, Last Saturday, just after 10:00 pm, dispatch received a panicked call from a clerk at a local food and liquor store, saying they’d just been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They’d just left in a gray Honda Accord, but no one saw the license plate.
VACAVILLE, CA
Pittsburg City Council Candidate Nomination Period Extended

Pittsburg, California – The deadline for filing nomination documents has been extended to Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. due to one or more incumbent officer not filing by the deadline of Friday, August 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Persons interested in running for the office of City Councilmember...
PITTSBURG, CA
Updated: Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek

The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Flat Track Motorcycles Return To Antioch Speedway Saturday Night

Antioch, CA — It’s time once again for the Flat Track Motorcycles to pay a visit to Antioch Speedway this Saturday night. This is the second and final visit for the group. Rob Lanoy promotes the series which could see as many as 12 different bike classifications competing.
ANTIOCH, CA

