FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
KENS 5
Bill Miller BBQ offering free tea refills every Friday in August
SAN ANTONIO — Every Friday for the month of August, Bill Miller's BBQ is giving away sweet tea refills if you bring your own Bill Miller's cup, the company said on their Facebook. Free tea refill Friday's will happen every Friday. All you have to do is bring your...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
flicksandfood.com
The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission
The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
cw35.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You
If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
KSAT 12
Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
KSAT 12
‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend
Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam dances into San Antonio for memorable night
You just had to be there.
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Zahara from Texas Humane Heroes
Texas Humane Heroes is featuring 2-year-old Zahara, whose favorite things in the world are her stuffed animals and going swimming. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing Zahara in her kiddie pool, you’ll see the sheer joy of her splashing around. When she isn’t in the water, she’s carrying one of her beloved stuffed animals around. She will gladly take them on walks with her or curl up close to them.
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
KSAT 12
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is serving free iced tea on select days in August
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is serving up free iced tea on select days in August. The San Antonio staple announced Tuesday that patrons can bring their Bill Miller cups to any of the chain’s restaurants and get a free refill up to 32 ounces. Bill Miller...
