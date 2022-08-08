ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
flicksandfood.com

The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission

The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday

SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You

If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend

Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Zahara from Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is featuring 2-year-old Zahara, whose favorite things in the world are her stuffed animals and going swimming. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing Zahara in her kiddie pool, you’ll see the sheer joy of her splashing around. When she isn’t in the water, she’s carrying one of her beloved stuffed animals around. She will gladly take them on walks with her or curl up close to them.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX

