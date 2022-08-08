ABOVE: On Aug. 9, rock band 90’s Daughter recorded Danville Community College’s new jingle, “Write your Story at DACC.” Written and produced by DACC’s Guido Esteves and recorded by the band at High Cross Sound Studio, the DACC song is the first for the College in more than 20 years. This week, the new jingle as well as a video titled, “The Making of the DACC Jingle” have appeared throughout various social-media sites and in DACC advertising. Shown here recording the vocals for the song is the band’s lead singer Amy Mitchell.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO