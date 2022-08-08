Read full article on original website
New DACC Song from 90’s Daughter
ABOVE: On Aug. 9, rock band 90’s Daughter recorded Danville Community College’s new jingle, “Write your Story at DACC.” Written and produced by DACC’s Guido Esteves and recorded by the band at High Cross Sound Studio, the DACC song is the first for the College in more than 20 years. This week, the new jingle as well as a video titled, “The Making of the DACC Jingle” have appeared throughout various social-media sites and in DACC advertising. Shown here recording the vocals for the song is the band’s lead singer Amy Mitchell.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Elvis Weekend in Downtown Danville: Looking to Start a New Tradition
We are now very much used to the First Fridays events in Downtown Danville. And for August there’s a big bonus, which is happening this weekend. It was 45 years ago this month that we lost Elvis Presley. Memphis has their celebration each year, and Peter Blackmon from the Danville Library Foundation thought, why not get something going here that resembles it?
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police reported on August 13 that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
CDC Places Vermilion County COVID Transmission Rate Back at HIGH Level
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. First, the CDC is reporting that Vermilion County has returned to the HIGH Transmission Rate for COVID. At the High Community Level, we are all are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, we are all advised to get up to date on our COVID-19 vaccines or get our 2nd booster, if eligible.
Danville Man Arrested after I-74 Pursuit in Indiana
Montgomery County – This afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
