Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
The Betrayal, starring Bryan Cranston, could bring production to Tampa

Robert Mazur, undercover agent and bestselling author of The Infiltrator, has a new book coming out, The Betrayal, which tells the riveting true story of grave corruption at the heart of one of the most explosive DEA missions of his career. When his first work of nonfiction, The Infiltrator, was optioned, director Brad Furman, and leading man Bryan Cranston, brought part of the production to Tampa and the greater Tampa area. That could be in the works as Amazon Studios has optioned The Betrayal. Tampa Bay Times reporter Paul Guzzo reports that Mazur prefers to use authentic locales, so odds are the production will find its way home.
TAMPA, FL
Box Of Cubans coffee shop serves up gourmet sandwiches and cafe con leche

We are always on the hunt for a new spot to enjoy Cuban sandwiches and cafe con leche. In truth, our favorite spot remains The Flan Factory and their award-winning Cuban sandwich, but a new spot out in Riverview is now heavily on our radar. Box of Cubans was originally founded in 2017, but hosted a grand opening for their brand new location at 10451 Gibsonton Drive on July 5. The owners have taken pride in sharing the recipes of their families with the greater Tampa Bay region.
RIVERVIEW, FL

