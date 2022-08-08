Read full article on original website
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
Woman humiliated when she learns why the landlord always stares at her through the window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend married a man who was popular with the ladies. She knew about his past, of course, but she didn't realize how his past would come back to haunt her until she found out why his landlord kept looking at her through the window.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Homeless Man Goes To The Hospital, Staff Soon Realize That He’s Not Alone
Hospital staff bear witness to some of the most intense and dramatic situations, saving and losing lives is a daily occurrence for these everyday heroes. With such a physically and emotionally draining occupation, it must come as a great relief to experience moments of pure and simple joy such as this one, shared by Brazilian nurse Cris Mamprim.
Black Bear Rings Woman's Doorbell in Hilarious Video: 'Trick or Treat'
"When I saw the bear in the video, I was so shocked, I almost spit my coffee," Wendy Watson told Newsweek.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Watch giant squid hunt their prey in never-before-seen video footage
A new video captured in the mesopelagic zone finally shows scientists how giant squids stalk and attack their prey in the deep ocean. The video is the first of its kind. Researchers used longer-wavelength red lighting to light the way for an underwater vehicle. This allowed them to capture the giant squids attacking prey without annoying them.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable
“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Komodo Dragon Devour a Whole Baby Deer?
A gruesome video of a Komodo dragon eating a fawn in a few bites captured Twitter's attention, with many asking if the video—and the beast itself—are even real.
Man Horrified that New Baby Will Be Younger than His Grandson
There’s nothing easy about parenting, and most people have a general idea of how many children they’d like to have, or what age they’d like to have a child. Planning is highly recommended before taking the dive and having kids. You need to know that you’re ready to make the lifestyle shift to accommodate a child in your life.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have discovered what appears to be a brand new planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, recently detected gas in a circumplanetary disk, the third one ever discovered. Circumplanetary...
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
Man Slammed for Taking $1 Out of Wife’s Gift Fund Every Time She ‘Yells’ at Him: ‘Treat Yourself, King’
Isaac Ramirez went viral on Instagram after revealing his cunning plan to save money when buying gifts for his wife. In a video posted back in February, Ramirez showed users how he reverse engineered the notion of "putting your money where your mouth is." In his viral post, he explained...
‘This Fool’ season 1 review: A funny slice of life series set in South Central
Chris Estrada is a rising stand-up comedian, and like many, he draws upon the humor of his own personal experiences in his routines. He has been able to parlay his unique brand of comedy into a TV series, This Fool, that premieres later this week on Hulu. The story follows...
Look: Man In Viral Waterslide Video Has Been Identified
A man recently went viral for a daring water-slide jump. When the footage made the rounds, social media users wondered if the man attempted the dangerous display while going through a rough divorce or mid-life crisis. Or perhaps he was an unwinding Dad who had one too many adult beverages.
Why I let a baby bird nest in my hair for 84 days
When Hannah Bourne-Taylor found an abandoned baby finch near her home in Ghana, she made it her mission to reunite the bird with his flock. Hannah had struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder for years, and her anxiety had become debilitating. But she found her incredible bond with the finch would be a transformative experience.
A Woman’s Battles and Transformations by Édouard Louis review – portrait of a mother’s darkest days
Rench writer Édouard Louis made his debut with The End of Eddy (2017), a novel drawn from his torrid experience of growing up gay in a working-class village in northern France. Yet more distressing was his next novel, History of Violence (2018), about his rape at gunpoint by a stranger he took to bed after a chance meeting on the street in Paris. Louis addressed the nightmarish subject with extreme sophistication: where The End of Eddy is episodically anecdote-driven, History of Violence unfolds as the narrator, Édouard, eavesdrops on his sister telling her husband about the crime – and taking issue along the way with the truth of her brother’s account in The End of Eddy, in an ethically knotty narrative about memory and appropriation, not to mention sex, class and race (Édouard’s assailant has Algerian heritage).
How Prey Puts a Fresh Spin on the Predator Franchise
As a movie villain, the Predator has pretty basic motivations. He’s an alien who comes to Earth to hunt for fun with some cool gadgets. He can make himself invisible, but can’t see his targets, he can only detect their body heat. In the years since 1987’s Predator came out, filmmakers have attempted to create a backstory for him and expand his world. But, honestly, trying to quote-unquote explain the Predator never fails to be sort of lame, and that’s what director Dan Trachtenberg’s new reboot, Prey, gets right. Prey, which is debuting solely on Hulu, keeps things simple:...
Avoiding that flight to fiasco
From a seat perched on high, the world can take on a deceptively peaceful appearance. Details that may be obvious from ground level can appear less severe from the air. What homeowners may consider to be a devastating flood might look no more significant than a wide body of calm water. Similarly, the existence of a drought that has ravaged a wide region may strike the traveler in flight as an arid, but beautiful, scene.
Prey is the perfect blueprint for a killer Predator game
I'd suffered through too many bad Predator movies to get excited about Prey, but now I'm an evangelist spreading the good news: this is the best Predator movie since Arnie flexed his muscles in the jungle. It's striking but understated, leaving plenty of room between the lavish violence to build tension and develop not just Naru, played by the superb Amber Midthunder, but her alien adversary as well. And now that we've finally got another great Predator movie, wouldn't it be nice if we got a game to match?
