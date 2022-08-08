ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Homeless Man Goes To The Hospital, Staff Soon Realize That He’s Not Alone

Hospital staff bear witness to some of the most intense and dramatic situations, saving and losing lives is a daily occurrence for these everyday heroes. With such a physically and emotionally draining occupation, it must come as a great relief to experience moments of pure and simple joy such as this one, shared by Brazilian nurse Cris Mamprim.
Watch giant squid hunt their prey in never-before-seen video footage

A new video captured in the mesopelagic zone finally shows scientists how giant squids stalk and attack their prey in the deep ocean. The video is the first of its kind. Researchers used longer-wavelength red lighting to light the way for an underwater vehicle. This allowed them to capture the giant squids attacking prey without annoying them.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable

“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
Gillian Sisley

Man Horrified that New Baby Will Be Younger than His Grandson

There’s nothing easy about parenting, and most people have a general idea of how many children they’d like to have, or what age they’d like to have a child. Planning is highly recommended before taking the dive and having kids. You need to know that you’re ready to make the lifestyle shift to accommodate a child in your life.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have discovered what appears to be a brand new planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, recently detected gas in a circumplanetary disk, the third one ever discovered. Circumplanetary...
Look: Man In Viral Waterslide Video Has Been Identified

A man recently went viral for a daring water-slide jump. When the footage made the rounds, social media users wondered if the man attempted the dangerous display while going through a rough divorce or mid-life crisis. Or perhaps he was an unwinding Dad who had one too many adult beverages.
Why I let a baby bird nest in my hair for 84 days

When Hannah Bourne-Taylor found an abandoned baby finch near her home in Ghana, she made it her mission to reunite the bird with his flock. Hannah had struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder for years, and her anxiety had become debilitating. But she found her incredible bond with the finch would be a transformative experience.
A Woman’s Battles and Transformations by Édouard Louis review – portrait of a mother’s darkest days

Rench writer Édouard Louis made his debut with The End of Eddy (2017), a novel drawn from his torrid experience of growing up gay in a working-class village in northern France. Yet more distressing was his next novel, History of Violence (2018), about his rape at gunpoint by a stranger he took to bed after a chance meeting on the street in Paris. Louis addressed the nightmarish subject with extreme sophistication: where The End of Eddy is episodically anecdote-driven, History of Violence unfolds as the narrator, Édouard, eavesdrops on his sister telling her husband about the crime – and taking issue along the way with the truth of her brother’s account in The End of Eddy, in an ethically knotty narrative about memory and appropriation, not to mention sex, class and race (Édouard’s assailant has Algerian heritage).
How Prey Puts a Fresh Spin on the Predator Franchise

As a movie villain, the Predator has pretty basic motivations. He’s an alien who comes to Earth to hunt for fun with some cool gadgets. He can make himself invisible, but can’t see his targets, he can only detect their body heat. In the years since 1987’s Predator came out, filmmakers have attempted to create a backstory for him and expand his world. But, honestly, trying to quote-unquote explain the Predator never fails to be sort of lame, and that’s what director Dan Trachtenberg’s new reboot, Prey, gets right. Prey, which is debuting solely on Hulu, keeps things simple:...
Avoiding that flight to fiasco

From a seat perched on high, the world can take on a deceptively peaceful appearance. Details that may be obvious from ground level can appear less severe from the air. What homeowners may consider to be a devastating flood might look no more significant than a wide body of calm water. Similarly, the existence of a drought that has ravaged a wide region may strike the traveler in flight as an arid, but beautiful, scene.
Prey is the perfect blueprint for a killer Predator game

I'd suffered through too many bad Predator movies to get excited about Prey, but now I'm an evangelist spreading the good news: this is the best Predator movie since Arnie flexed his muscles in the jungle. It's striking but understated, leaving plenty of room between the lavish violence to build tension and develop not just Naru, played by the superb Amber Midthunder, but her alien adversary as well. And now that we've finally got another great Predator movie, wouldn't it be nice if we got a game to match?
