Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS・
Why Are People in New York Painting Their Trees Purple and What Does It Mean?
Drive down virtually any rural road in Pennsylvania and if you look closely enough, you’ll notice that there are fewer no trespassing signs and more purple strips of paint on trees. What does it mean and is there a Purple Paint law in New York?. The Purple Paint law...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving In New York State?
That's an interesting question. How many of us have been eating some sort of food while driving? I bet the answer would be most motorists have. I certainly have, and I will probably do so in the future. It's not that I am consuming good while driving on a regular...
Otsiningo Park Reopens Post-Spiedie Fest
Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is getting back to normal following several days of setup then three days of spiedies, hot air balloons, concerts and thousands of visitors. The cleanup for Spiediefest is continuing but the popular park was set to reopen to the general public Tuesday, August...
Tons of Stinking Trash Removed from Dickinson “Garbage Garage”
A town of Dickinson garage that had been filled with garbage and rats has finally been emptied. People who live around the Bigelow Street property had repeatedly complained about the deplorable conditions that were making their lives miserable. After their concerns were reported by WNBF News, a large dumpster was...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dog In Your Lap In New York?
The weather has been so hot for the last few weeks and I've been seeing more of this as I've been driving around town. I've noticed more dogs riding in cars with their heads out of the window. I saw one larger dog in a small car with it's head...
PETS・
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
Inmates, No More… New York Changes What We Call People Behind Bars
What term do you use when referring to a person in jail or prison? We have always known that person described as an 'inmate' of the correctional system, or other outdated terms. That is about to change in New York State as part of a legislative package to promote greater fairness and restore dignity for justice-involved individuals, according to the New Yórk State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.
Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?
Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
New York Makes Changes to State Prison System
According to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul's office, New York has made changes to protocols in the state prison system and the terminology used. After the signing of the legislative package, people in the state prison system will now be referred to as "incarcerated individuals" rather than "inmates." This was done in an effort to minimize the dehumanization reported by individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
Guilty Plea For $200,000 of New York Unemployment Insurance Fraud
According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York, an Albany man has pled guilty to Covid-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud for over $200,000. Kahleke Taylor of Albany, New York pled guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges as...
