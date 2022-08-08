ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

98.1 The Hawk

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
98.1 The Hawk

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS
98.1 The Hawk

New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
TRAVEL
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Legal To Eat While Driving In New York State?

That's an interesting question. How many of us have been eating some sort of food while driving? I bet the answer would be most motorists have. I certainly have, and I will probably do so in the future. It's not that I am consuming good while driving on a regular...
LIFESTYLE
98.1 The Hawk

Otsiningo Park Reopens Post-Spiedie Fest

Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is getting back to normal following several days of setup then three days of spiedies, hot air balloons, concerts and thousands of visitors. The cleanup for Spiediefest is continuing but the popular park was set to reopen to the general public Tuesday, August...
DICKINSON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Inmates, No More… New York Changes What We Call People Behind Bars

What term do you use when referring to a person in jail or prison? We have always known that person described as an 'inmate' of the correctional system, or other outdated terms. That is about to change in New York State as part of a legislative package to promote greater fairness and restore dignity for justice-involved individuals, according to the New Yórk State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?

Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Makes Changes to State Prison System

According to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul's office, New York has made changes to protocols in the state prison system and the terminology used. After the signing of the legislative package, people in the state prison system will now be referred to as "incarcerated individuals" rather than "inmates." This was done in an effort to minimize the dehumanization reported by individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Guilty Plea For $200,000 of New York Unemployment Insurance Fraud

According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York, an Albany man has pled guilty to Covid-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud for over $200,000. Kahleke Taylor of Albany, New York pled guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges as...
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

