Glamour

Remi Bader Is Calling All the Shots

Overnight fame is something many dream about, but very few actually achieve. After content creator Remi Bader went viral on TikTok for posting realistic clothing haul videos, her sudden success came as a complete surprise—and was never a goal. “I was doing P.R. and marketing and before all this started, and this wasn't really part of the plan for me,” Bader tells Glamour. "I don't think I'll ever get used to any of this. There was never a point where I was like, ‘How is this happening?’ because it happened so fast."
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Glamour

Selena Gomez Made the Barbiecore Trend Work for Nails

Selena Gomez is putting a different spin on the Barbiecore trend. While celebrities have spent the summer in all-pink ’fits, Selena made the trending hue work for her latest manicure. Her new monochromatic manicure features a shade of soft pastel pink; an artfully done single color popping with a...
Glamour

Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022

If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Glamour

Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Japanese designer Issey Miyake, known for his signature pleats and high-end fragrances, has died aged 84. The designer, whose career spanned more than 50 years, passed away on Friday, August 5, from liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), Issey Miyake Group said in a statement. Miyake founded Miyake Design Studio in 1970,...
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Wore Sheer Sequins to Celebrate ‘Twenty Fine’

To celebrate her milestone 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner threw herself a big old party (naturally), and wore a more-is-less illusion dress that sparkled as much as the fireworks presumably set off in her honor. Jenner’s off-the-shoulder number hugged every curve and was covered in shimmery sequins, giving the businesswoman the appearance of having been poured into a woman-sized sparkly champagne flute.
Glamour

Kate Middleton Is Good at Being Royal, Experts Agree

Rumor has it that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is very good at performing royal duties. A likely story! No, I'm kidding, I'm sure the duchess is quite skilled at duchess-ing. Though it does feel like we've been hearing a whole lot of glowing praise for Catherine lately, doesn't it?
Glamour

Angus Cloud Tells the True Story Behind That Scar

In Euphoria, Angus Cloud's character—the lowest of key drug dealer Fezco—gets bashed in the skull, leaving him with a giant scar running along his head. But the true story behind Cloud's very real scar is perhaps even more harrowing than the fictional one. In an interview with Variety, Cloud described the near-death experience that left him with very minor brain damage at age 14.
Glamour

Halle Berry Has Punk Purple Hair Now

Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the dinosaur to Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it’s coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly deep purple.
Glamour

Selena Gomez’s Curly Bob Is the Ideal Heatwave Hairstyle

Selena Gomez just debuted a curly bob and officially made it summer’s chicest, most low-maintenance hair trend. The actress took to TikTok to unveil her iteration of the much-loved bob and it pretty much went viral with her fans rushing to compliment her natural do. In the video, in...
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Affleck Tasted the Rainbow in a Tie-Dye Sweatsuit

Jennifer Lopez Affleck is inspiring me to DIY. The singer-actor was spotted wearing a tie-dye hoodie and sweatpants set, so now I'm ready to tie-dye everything I own. Miss Jennifer Lynn Affleck was spotted on Monday, August 8 arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles wearing a two-piece set that featured all the colors of the rainbow: blue, purple, red, orange, yellow, green, etc. You get it, you know what a rainbow is.
Glamour

What Is My Chiron Placement?

Understanding your Chiron placement can be just as impactful as knowing your sun sign, moon sign, or rising sign. But you wouldn’t be alone if you were wondering, “Um, what is a Chiron placement?” Your natal Chiron is not typically included in your horoscope, but it can be an incredibly empowering tool if you know how to use it.
Glamour

Glamour

