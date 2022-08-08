Read full article on original website
Remi Bader Is Calling All the Shots
Overnight fame is something many dream about, but very few actually achieve. After content creator Remi Bader went viral on TikTok for posting realistic clothing haul videos, her sudden success came as a complete surprise—and was never a goal. “I was doing P.R. and marketing and before all this started, and this wasn't really part of the plan for me,” Bader tells Glamour. "I don't think I'll ever get used to any of this. There was never a point where I was like, ‘How is this happening?’ because it happened so fast."
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Selena Gomez Made the Barbiecore Trend Work for Nails
Selena Gomez is putting a different spin on the Barbiecore trend. While celebrities have spent the summer in all-pink ’fits, Selena made the trending hue work for her latest manicure. Her new monochromatic manicure features a shade of soft pastel pink; an artfully done single color popping with a...
Olivia Wilde Reportedly Called Out Jason Sudeikis for the ‘Aggressive’ Way He Served Her With Custody Papers
Things are getting sticky in the Sudeikis-Wilde split. The couple were never married, so divorce isn’t an issue—but custody of their kids is. And Olivia Wilde is calling Jason Sudeikis out for handling the situation with, let’s say, a lack of tact. Which he denies, apologetically. Back...
Sophie Turner Wears a Crop Top and Puffer Coat in a Throwback Pregnancy Photo
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sophie Turner just shared a pic from when she was “full of baby.”. On August 3, the mother of two took to Instagram...
Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022
If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Japanese designer Issey Miyake, known for his signature pleats and high-end fragrances, has died aged 84. The designer, whose career spanned more than 50 years, passed away on Friday, August 5, from liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), Issey Miyake Group said in a statement. Miyake founded Miyake Design Studio in 1970,...
Kylie Jenner Wore Sheer Sequins to Celebrate ‘Twenty Fine’
To celebrate her milestone 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner threw herself a big old party (naturally), and wore a more-is-less illusion dress that sparkled as much as the fireworks presumably set off in her honor. Jenner’s off-the-shoulder number hugged every curve and was covered in shimmery sequins, giving the businesswoman the appearance of having been poured into a woman-sized sparkly champagne flute.
Kate Middleton Is Good at Being Royal, Experts Agree
Rumor has it that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is very good at performing royal duties. A likely story! No, I'm kidding, I'm sure the duchess is quite skilled at duchess-ing. Though it does feel like we've been hearing a whole lot of glowing praise for Catherine lately, doesn't it?
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out in House of Hammer Trailer
The saga of Armie Hammer and the Hammer dynasty is far from over. Discovery+ has released the first trailer for House of Hammer, a docuseries detailing the allegations against the actor and “the dark and twisted secrets” of the Hammer family. Content. This content can also be viewed...
Angus Cloud Tells the True Story Behind That Scar
In Euphoria, Angus Cloud's character—the lowest of key drug dealer Fezco—gets bashed in the skull, leaving him with a giant scar running along his head. But the true story behind Cloud's very real scar is perhaps even more harrowing than the fictional one. In an interview with Variety, Cloud described the near-death experience that left him with very minor brain damage at age 14.
Halle Berry Has Punk Purple Hair Now
Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the dinosaur to Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it’s coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly deep purple.
Selena Gomez’s Curly Bob Is the Ideal Heatwave Hairstyle
Selena Gomez just debuted a curly bob and officially made it summer’s chicest, most low-maintenance hair trend. The actress took to TikTok to unveil her iteration of the much-loved bob and it pretty much went viral with her fans rushing to compliment her natural do. In the video, in...
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Tasted the Rainbow in a Tie-Dye Sweatsuit
Jennifer Lopez Affleck is inspiring me to DIY. The singer-actor was spotted wearing a tie-dye hoodie and sweatpants set, so now I'm ready to tie-dye everything I own. Miss Jennifer Lynn Affleck was spotted on Monday, August 8 arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles wearing a two-piece set that featured all the colors of the rainbow: blue, purple, red, orange, yellow, green, etc. You get it, you know what a rainbow is.
What Is My Chiron Placement?
Understanding your Chiron placement can be just as impactful as knowing your sun sign, moon sign, or rising sign. But you wouldn’t be alone if you were wondering, “Um, what is a Chiron placement?” Your natal Chiron is not typically included in your horoscope, but it can be an incredibly empowering tool if you know how to use it.
