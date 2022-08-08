Read full article on original website
Oceanside Police Department Community Survey
We want your input! The Oceanside Police Department is currently undergoing an Operational and Organizational Assessment that will assist in reshaping the organization to meet the contemporary needs of the community. This survey is intended to allow the Oceanside Police Department to respond to community needs in ways that can...
New safe parking lot ready for people living in cars
A new "safe parking lot" in East County will offer a place to park and sleep for those experiencing homelessness.
Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Crimestoppers: 3 Burglars wanted for stealing nearly $10K from home in El Cajon
San Diego County Crimestoppers has released images to the public in hopes of identifying three men suspected of breaking into an El Cajon home and stealing nearly $9,000 and property last month.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead
La Mesa Police say a 44-year-old died Friday morning after being shot during an argument outside of a gas station.
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
Family-owned restaurant in El Cajon asks for help to track down vandal
It's the third time this year the restaurant has fallen victim to vandalism, according to the manager.
Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
Three arrested after more than $700K seized in illegal cannabis bust
Three people suspected of operating and maintaining an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service as well as a Butane Honey Oil laboratory were arrested Wednesday, authorities said.
Oceanside Police Department is Holding a DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022
Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on August 12th from 8:00 pm to Midnight at an undisclosed location within Oceanside city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to...
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
A father who lost son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness
A father who lost his son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness. Jeff Johnston is sharing his deeply personal story in different cities across the U.S.
First safe parking lot for homeless in East County ready to open
The transformation is just about complete along North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
Man suspected of vandalizing San Diego business multiple times
A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of causing $24,000 of damage to a business in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon
Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.
