ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Department Community Survey

We want your input! The Oceanside Police Department is currently undergoing an Operational and Organizational Assessment that will assist in reshaping the organization to meet the contemporary needs of the community. This survey is intended to allow the Oceanside Police Department to respond to community needs in ways that can...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#The Vista Sheriff#City#American#Wednes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Department is Holding a DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022

Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on August 12th from 8:00 pm to Midnight at an undisclosed location within Oceanside city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy