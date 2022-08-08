CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — The state’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. The application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help with rent and utility payments. As of August 9, 2022, renters that have already received funding will no longer be able to reapply. The change is necessary because of the program’s success. Although the program is winding down, applications that were submitted before August 9 will still be reviewed...

