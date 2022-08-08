Read full article on original website
Unclaimed collectibles for auction at WV State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports jump in active COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases slightly rose from Tuesday to Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state reported 3,111 active cases statewide, up from 3,066 on Tuesday. The state also reported 1,074 new cases were received between Tuesday and Wednesday. Current...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin closing procedures
CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — The state’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. The application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help with rent and utility payments. As of August 9, 2022, renters that have already received funding will no longer be able to reapply. The change is necessary because of the program’s success. Although the program is winding down, applications that were submitted before August 9 will still be reviewed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman sentenced to prison for stolen property
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for her part in the interstate transportation of stolen property that included writing a bad check for a truck at a Ripley auto dealer, federal authorities with the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia said. Mindy Turner, 51, was...
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
wfxrtv.com
Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
WDBJ7.com
West Virginia Attorney General announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a settlement with Rite Aid that may add $30 million to resolve a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls against diversion. The lawsuit alleged the chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in West Virginia, which caused “significant losses through their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors born addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examiner expenses, self-funded state insurance costs and other forms of losses to address opioid-related afflictions and loss of lives.”
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
wchstv.com
Active virus COVID cases in W.Va. rise about 140; two new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 virus cases in West Virginia increased about 140 and two more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday listed active virus cases at 3,250, up from 3,111. DHHR officials also said 1,023 new virus cases were reported since the last update.
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
Government Technology
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
WDTV
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians now have a new option for getting a REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The new digital service, REAL ID Headstart, offers an easy and guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
