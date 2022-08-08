Read full article on original website
Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets
Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
Wooster School Student Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. She...
