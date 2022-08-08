ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets

Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy