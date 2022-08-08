Agawam Police receive reports regarding larceny of checks, fraud

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Numerous reports of check fraud and larceny of checks were relayed to Agawam police over the last month.

Agawam Police say victims of these incidents have placed outgoing mail into their mailboxes or have dropped them off at a collection box outside the Post Office.

“Thieves often use makeshift devices to “fish” out letters and find the ones that contain checks,” Agawam Police added. “After intercepting the checks, the suspects will alter them and they will then be deposited in various locations around the country.”

The Agawam Police recommends residents to bring outgoing mail containing checks to a deposit bin inside a Post Office or physically hand the check to an employee.

If you feel you may have been the victim of check fraud, please contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767. The Agawam Police Department continues to investigate the check fraud and larceny of checks cases. The ongoing investigation was shared with the US Postal Inspection Service.

