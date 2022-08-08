Read full article on original website
Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection
Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
SARS-CoV-2 genomic recombination is uncommon but disproportionately occurs in spike protein region
An analysis of millions of SARS-CoV-2 genomes finds that recombination of the virus is uncommon, but when it occurs, it is most often in the spike protein region, the area which allows the virus to attach to and infect host cells. The study, led by scientists at UC Santa Cruz,...
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
Mars dust as a basis for life? No problem for certain bacteria
An international research team led by ZARM scientist Dr. Cyprien Verseux has identified a cyanobacteria subspecies that seems to be best suited for use in a biological life support system that would allow humans to survive on Mars. The results are published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology. At...
Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy
A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
California plans to boost water supply as drought bites
More than two decades of devastating drought worsened by man-made climate change mean California must harvest, recycle and desalinate much more water, the state's governor said Thursday. Unveiling an "aggressive" new strategy to combat a dwindling water supply, Gavin Newsom said he wants to bolster aging infrastructure to keep pace...
China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly
A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia
New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
A simple way of sculpting matter into complex shapes
A new method for shaping matter into complex shapes, with the use of 'twisted' light, has been demonstrated in research at the University of Strathclyde. When atoms are cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273 degrees C), they stop behaving like particles and start to behave like waves. Atoms...
Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people's mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations.
Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework
The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
Rocket launch to image supernova remnant
A Northwestern University astrophysics team is aiming for the stars—well, a dead star, that is. On Aug. 21, the NASA-funded team will launch its "Micro-X" rocket from White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. The rocket will spend 15 minutes in space—just enough time to snap a quick image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, a star in the Cassiopeia constellation that exploded approximately 11,000 light-years away from Earth. Then, the rocket will parachute back to Earth, landing in the desert—about 45 miles from the launchpad—where the Northwestern team will recover its payload.
Detection of physical forces produced by bacterial infection can initiate the immune response
The immune system is under the constant challenge of specifically detecting dangerous microbes to remove them. Dr. Andrea Puhar and her team at The Laboratory for Molecular Infection Medicine Sweden (MIMS) at Umeå University, discovered that gut cells sense harmful bacteria through the mechanical force exerted on their cell surface during bacterial invasion. A protein called PIEZO1, which is able to sense mechanical signals, is necessary to detect invading bacteria. Activation of PIEZO1 during infection triggers a protective immune response. The study is now published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.
What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids
Earth is the only planet we know of with continents, the giant landmasses that provide homes to humankind and most of Earth's biomass. However, we still don't have firm answers to some basic questions about continents: how did they come to be, and why did they form where they did?
Study demonstrates combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel effectively eliminates infection-causing bacteria
Findings from a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that a combination of betadine and silver colloidal gel are more effective than either material alone for inhibiting the growth of common infection-causing bacteria. The findings could help medical professionals better treat and prevent serious infections in large wounds, including burns.
Nanoparticles train immune cells to fight cancer
Scientists in the department of Advanced Organ Bioengineering and Therapeutics (Faculty of S&T, TechMed Centre) recently published a novel cancer immune therapy in the scientific journal Nature Communications. In their research, Prof Dr. Jai Prakash and his team developed newly designed nanoparticles which can target the body's immune cells to turn them against cancer.
A new method boosts wind farms' energy output, without new equipment
Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world's electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations involving dozens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can affect each other. Now, engineers...
Green hydrogen: Nanostructured nickel silicide shines as a catalyst
Electrolysis might be a familiar concept from chemistry lessons in school: Two electrodes are immersed in water and put under voltage. This voltage causes water molecules to break down into their components, and gas bubbles rise at the electrodes: Oxygen gas forms at the anode, while hydrogen bubbles form at the cathode. Electrolysis could produce hydrogen in a CO2-neutral way—as long as the required electricity is generated by fossil free energy forms such as sun or wind.
Scientists identify a plant molecule that sops up iron-rich heme
Symbiotic relationships between legumes and the bacteria that grow in their roots are critical for plant survival. Without those bacteria, the plants would have no source of nitrogen, an element that is essential for building proteins and other biomolecules, and they would be dependent on nitrogen fertilizer in the soil.
