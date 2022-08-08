Read full article on original website
A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
Millions of dollars of jewelry and gems were stolen in an armored truck heist near Los Angeles this week.Authorities say that a Brink’s truck was hit in Frazier Park, California, as it went to a company storage facility.The truck contained jewelry belonging to exhibitors taking part in the International Gem & Jewelry Show in California, according to its director Brandy Swanson.Brink’s said in a statement that there was less than $10m worth of merchandise on the truck, while Ms Swanson told Reuters that the figure was nearer $100m.She explained the discrepancy by saying that exhibitors undervalued their pieces for insurance...
Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in his defamation trial. Heard, 36, unloaded her Yucca Valley digs in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it.
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
Comments / 0