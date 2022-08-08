Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
In Entertainment: ‘Prey’ Sets Hulu Record, Idris vs. Superman & Trump Deepfake Movie?
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the movie ‘Prey’ on Hulu setting a streaming record, Idris Elba wanting his Bloodsport character to faceoff with Superman, and "South Park" creators' former plans for a former President Trump deepfake film.
Business Insider
How to see your iPhone call history to view details or delete calls
To see your call history on iPhone, open the Phone app and check the “Recents” tab. You can also view additional details of a phone call by tapping the info icon next to a phone number. While in the “Recents” tab, you can also delete a single call...
Comments / 0