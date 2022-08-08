Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Restaurant owner fatally shoots man during fight: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A restaurant owner is accused of shooting and killing a man after a fight at the establishment overnight Saturday, according to Waterbury police. Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on 736 East Main Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Upon...
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty in New Britain home invasion where child yelled 'stop hurting mommy'
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in New Britain in which the suspect broke into the home and brandished a knife before strangling a woman in front of two young children. Johnny Santana, 35, faced a judge in New Britain Superior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of fatally stabbing wife now charged with having makeshift knife in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of stabbing his wife to death in early 2020 has been charged with having a weapon inside a state prison following a dispute with another inmate. Eddie Torres, 40, was seen with a makeshift knife during an altercation in February at the Hartford Correctional...
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase
Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Anthony Restrepo, 38, 468 South Main St. Apt. 203, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree threatening. Freilyn J. Jimenez, 23, 38 Norton Place, Plainville, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Roberto Delacruz-alcala, 46, 15 Oliver St., New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mirnes Ganic, 29, 57 Cypress...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in Manchester Thursday evening. Hartford police said at 5:55 pm., Hartford police detectives in the area of Broad Street heard shots fired. The detectives saw the shots were coming from a white Honda Passport which was later found to be stolen out of Meriden. The detectives followed the Passport and it went onto I-84 West.
Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. — A teen in Meriden was airlifted to a hospital after being "accidentally shot" with a handgun Friday afternoon, according to police. Meriden police were called to a home on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot one time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers
WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher T. Allocca, 35, 325 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, sixth-degree larceny. Kenneth Allen Little, 22, 7 Mountain Ridge Ter. Unit 45, New Haven, third-degree criminal mischief. Angel Luis Lopez, 53, 35 Viets St., New Britain, unsafe backing, evade resp-injury/prop damage. Robert L. Jones, 37, 260 Pleasant St., New Britain, interfere w/...
Police Investigating After Plainfield 5-Month-Old 'Severely Injured,' Police Say
Police are investigating after learning that a 5-month-old is in a Connecticut hospital with "severe injuries." Police in Windham County in Plainfield received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from the state Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Comments / 0