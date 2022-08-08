ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Anthony Restrepo, 38, 468 South Main St. Apt. 203, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree threatening. Freilyn J. Jimenez, 23, 38 Norton Place, Plainville, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Roberto Delacruz-alcala, 46, 15 Oliver St., New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mirnes Ganic, 29, 57 Cypress...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in Manchester Thursday evening. Hartford police said at 5:55 pm., Hartford police detectives in the area of Broad Street heard shots fired. The detectives saw the shots were coming from a white Honda Passport which was later found to be stolen out of Meriden. The detectives followed the Passport and it went onto I-84 West.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher T. Allocca, 35, 325 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, sixth-degree larceny. Kenneth Allen Little, 22, 7 Mountain Ridge Ter. Unit 45, New Haven, third-degree criminal mischief. Angel Luis Lopez, 53, 35 Viets St., New Britain, unsafe backing, evade resp-injury/prop damage. Robert L. Jones, 37, 260 Pleasant St., New Britain, interfere w/...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT

