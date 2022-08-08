Read full article on original website
WVU is changing their approach to the season opener this year
After not finding success with last year's preseason approach, Head Coach Neal Brown is changing things up leading to the Backyard Brawl.
Photos from WVU Football Fall Camp - Gallery #1
The time for WVU Football fall camp has come to a close. Or, it's close to it. Saturday marked the final day that media is (currently scheduled to be) allowed to watch practice, and it also marks the end of two weeks of preseason work. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, we're very quickly approaching the period where the Mountaineers will switch from "fall camp" and move into "preseason practice" mode, solidifying their two-deep, and preparing for the season opener against Pitt. To make sure we bring you the most complete coverage possible, EerSports sent photographer Zak Ranson out to catch some photos of the action. Here are a few of the shots of what he took.
OPINION: Neal Brown Faces His Most Challenging Season Ever
Morgantown, West Virginia – I want desperately to see Neal Brown become a successful head coach at West Virginia University. However, at 17-18 overall and 11-15 in Big 12 Conference play since coming to Morgantown, Brown has severely underachieved. You can make all of the excuses in the world for his poor performance, but an under .500 record is unacceptable for the Mountaineers under any conditions.
Two Mountaineers Land on Bruce Feldman's 'Freak' List
West Virginia has a couple of "freaks" according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
Green Bag Road design gets $4.2M in discretionary grant dollars
MORGANTOWN — The concept of Green Bag Road as a bypass routing heavy trucks around the city of Morgantown got a shot in the arm from the Feds this week in the form of a $4.2 million RAISE. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire
Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia
A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday. The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed...
Have you seen this girl? Wheeling Police need your help.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police need your help to find a girl who has been missing since December 24, 2021. If you have any information about Sara Jo Harvey’s whereabouts, contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.
