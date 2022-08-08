Read full article on original website
Syracuse battles back twice for resilient 6-5 win over Buffalo on Thursday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets would not be denied on Thursday night, rallying back from two different deficits to take down the Buffalo Bisons, 6-5, at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak in the process. Syracuse (48-60) got off to an excellent start, plating...
REG-GIE, REG-GIE! Mr. October saves the day as grumpy Yankees play final game in Syracuse in 1977
For just a simple exhibition baseball game, there was an awful lot of intrigue when the New York Yankees traveled to MacArthur Stadium for their Aug. 8, 1977 contest with the Syracuse Chiefs. It was very much “on brand” for the infamous and controversial 1977 Bronx Bombers.
NY men’s amateur golf championship: Charlie Berridge wins; Skaneateles golfer finishes in Top 10
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship finished with a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. Charlie Berridge, of Wykagyl Country Club, broke the tournament record for lowest total score in the championship’s history with a 14-under...
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
58 local titles you’ll find at Parthenon, Syracuse’s new downtown bookstore
Just inside the front door at Syracuse’s newest bookstore is a sleek black shelf unlike any other in the store. It’s filled to the brim with titles from local authors. The shelf is part of what’s solidifying the reputation of Parthenon Books—the first downtown bookstore in 30 years—as a local bookstore for local people.
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — The Section III high school football season is right around the corner and coaches will spend the next few weeks preparing their teams to face many tough opponents. Practice for most teams begins Aug. 20, with the first games being played Sept. 2.
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
15-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
High-fives all around at Syracuse’s Alto Cinco (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fried catfish is far from a traditional filling for tacos or burritos, yet here we are more than 25 years since Alto Cinco first opened on Westcott Street in Syracuse and we still can’t get enough of it. Dusted in cornmeal and fried until golden,...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
Syracuse announces new design for driveway in front of City Hall
Syracuse, N.Y. --- The front of Syracuse’s City Hall will be getting a facelift this summer thanks to local artist Jessica Whitley. Whitley’s asphalt art design was one of a group of finalists and won a vote held by the city this summer. Her work will be installed...
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
18-year-old shot at two men during dispute in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was arrested after Syracuse police say he shot at two men near a market on Oak Street Friday night. Basim Saad, of Syracuse, opened fire on the two men during a dispute at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Company news: SUNY Oswego staff recipients of SUNY Chancellor’s Awards announced
State University College at Oswego recently made several announcements about staff members who have earned 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:. Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator. In addition to leading campuswide compliance with Title IX regulations, Evaneski helped create the SUNY Title IX Coordinators Association and serves as past president. She has presented and consulted at the national and regional level on Clery regulations, Title IX, the Violence Against Women Act, higher education compliance, inclusion, social justice and other topics.
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
