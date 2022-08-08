Read full article on original website
Netflix Renews 12-Time Emmy-Winning Series for Season 4
Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love, Death and Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed Friday by Netflix, who posted about it on Instagram. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.
'A League of Their Own' Cast Members Reveal Best Part of Playing Their Characters (Exclusive)
The Prime Video series A League of Their Own will premiere on Friday, and viewers will get something different than from the 1992 film of the same name. While the Rockford Peaches will be featured in the eight-episode series, the characters are very different from the ones portrayed by Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, A League of Their Own cast members Roberta Colindrez (Lupe), Kelly McCormack (Jess) and Priscilla Delgado (Esti) talked about the best thing about playing their characters.
New Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Returns
Never Have I Ever, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling, is back for another season, with Deacon Phillipe, son of former acting powerhouse couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Never Have I Ever follows the journey of an Indian-American high school student grieving the death of her father while navigating adolescence. The role is considered to be the 18-year-old's breakout role. The new season was released on the streaming platform on Aug. 12. Philippe plays the role of Parker.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode
Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?
There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Crash, Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres is sending her support to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche. As Heche remains in the hospital in a coma after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles on Friday, DeGeneres was spotted out and about for the first time since the accident, with a photographer catching up with the star while she was out with a friend at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California on Monday.
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 12)
Netflix's already impressive streaming library is about to get a little fuller with a slate of new additions this weekend. With the month now in full swing, four new titles from Netflix's August 2022 content list are headed your way this weekend, and they're all Netflix original films and series. Among the highlights are 13: The Musical, the streamer's adaptation of the 2007 musical of the same name, and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.
Peek Inside Marilyn Monroe's Chic West Hollywood Penthouse Valued at More Than $2.49M
The West Hollywood penthouse Marilyn Monroe called home after she split from Joe DiMaggio is now on the market. Monroe fans with $2.49 million can purchase the property, which was listed in November 2021. Thanks to Top10RealEstateDeals.com though, anyone can take a look at the chic home without potentially damaging it like Kim Kardashian may have done to Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Howard Stern's Reveals Father Ben Has Died at 99
Howard Stern shared the news that he recently lost his father, Ben, at age 99. The reveal comes alongside another surprising aspect of Stern's life due to his painting on the cover of Dan's Papers. Dan's Papers is an insider's newsletter for The Hamptons, and Stern's paintings have graced the...
Liam Hemsworth Heckles Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Birthday Post
Liam Hemsworth couldn't help but poke fun at brother Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the Thor: Love and Thunder star's 39th birthday. The Hunger Games star, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of his big brother with a beard full of snow as Liam kneels by his side. "Happy...
Britney Spears Allegedly Hasn't Seen Her Kids in 5 Months, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Says
Britney Spears has not seen her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in five months, Kevin Federline's attorney said Thursday. Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are allegedly "uncomfortable" around Spears, Kaplan told TMZ, adding that Federline never spoke negatively about their mom behind her back. This is the latest escalation in the feud between Spears and her ex-husband, who spoke out to the U.K. press last week and claimed it was "tough" for his sons to see Spears' scantily-clad Instagram posts.
