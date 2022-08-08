Read full article on original website
Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Police searching for suspect in Richmond District attack
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman multiple times on Wednesday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital […]
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland, police say
Major Willis and an unnamed juvenile have both been charged in the fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung during an attempted carjacking.
San Francisco man involved in shooting turns himself into police
A 55-year-old San Francisco resident turned himself in to the police for allegedly shooting a store clerk. On Monday officers responded to a shooting at a store on the 500 block of Precita Avenue.
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store
Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department.
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
San Pablo police investigate fatal hit-and-run collision
A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in San Pablo early Saturday, an incident that led to the arrest of a Fairfield man on suspicion of hit and run, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane on a...
Updated: 1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
EXCLUSIVE: Jet skier saves 3 from drowning in Solano Co. as crews search for body of Oakland man
A heroic jet skier sprung into action and managed to save three members of a family of four after the group struggled against the current at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista on Wednesday. The fourth member, an Oakland man, is still unaccounted for.
