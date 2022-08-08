Read full article on original website
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer
Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time
Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn't attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at the...
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18
Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
