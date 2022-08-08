ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETSU hires Brenda Mock Brown as new women's hoops coach

 4 days ago

East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers' new women's basketball coach Monday, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season.

Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown's new position at a news conference Monday.

Brown is the 10th coach in the program’s history. She was head coach of the women's basketball program at UNC Asheville between 2012 and 2020, leading the Bulldogs to four straight postseason berths between 2015 and 2019 and consecutive Big South Tournament titles.

She also was named the Big South Coach of the Year in the 2015-16 season overseeing the biggest turnaround season in Division I, going from 9-22 to 26-7.

Sander was named interim athletic director on Aug. 1 after AD Scott Carter resigned. ETSU also announced that Harris was suspended with pay until Aug. 15, when his firing becomes official. An investigation started after two former players alleged discrimination and unfair treatment this spring.

Brown has spent the past two years working at Global Sports and Events and worked as a consultant at Inkwell Sports Solutions.

She also was an assistant coach at Florida, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech. Brown played at Wake Forest and was a two-time captain.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

