Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley

Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County.

Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7.

There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon.

Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track the lowest local prices.

Indio resident Michelle Solvin said she is finally getting some relief at the pump. "For sure, over the last few months, it's definitely hit my budget," she said. "You've got to take away from somewhere else to put gas in your car."

News Channel 3 found Solvin filling up at the valley's cheapest station. According to Gas Buddy, the Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd was tied Monday the lowest price for a regular gallon of gasoline.

"We come here all the time. This is the best station around Indio to come to, and they've always got the lowest prices," Solvin said.

A Rocket station at 43502 Monroe St. in Indio had the same price, $4.69 per gallon, but as a cash only option.

Heading further west, gas under $5 per gallon gets harder to find – but it can be bought for $4.99 at a couple of stations in Thousand Palms, or Agua Caliente Fuel in Rancho Mirage.

For members, Costco in Palm Desert was at $4.95/gal., while neighboring Sam's Club was at $4.94/gal.

In Cathedral City and Palm Springs, there were no gas stations listed Monday for anything less than $5 per gallon.

So how far will people go for cheaper gas?

Cathedral City resident Fabio Treue said he is only willing to seek it out "if it's on the way. But if it's out of the way, I'm not gonna go to save $2," he said.

Treue was filling up Monday at the most expensive spot for gas in the valley: a Chevron station at 36101 Bob Hope Dr. in Rancho Mirage, where gas was listed at $5.69 per gallon.

"It's for convenience," Treue said. "I'm in between appointments and I have to go to Gelson's. So they caught me with the highest price here."

