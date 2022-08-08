ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14h7TX_0h9IWUQK00

Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County.

Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7.

There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon.

Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track the lowest local prices.

Indio resident Michelle Solvin said she is finally getting some relief at the pump. "For sure, over the last few months, it's definitely hit my budget," she said. "You've got to take away from somewhere else to put gas in your car."

News Channel 3 found Solvin filling up at the valley's cheapest station. According to Gas Buddy, the Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd was tied Monday the lowest price for a regular gallon of gasoline.

"We come here all the time. This is the best station around Indio to come to, and they've always got the lowest prices," Solvin said.

A Rocket station at 43502 Monroe St. in Indio had the same price, $4.69 per gallon, but as a cash only option.

Heading further west, gas under $5 per gallon gets harder to find – but it can be bought for $4.99 at a couple of stations in Thousand Palms, or Agua Caliente Fuel in Rancho Mirage.

For members, Costco in Palm Desert was at $4.95/gal., while neighboring Sam's Club was at $4.94/gal.

In Cathedral City and Palm Springs, there were no gas stations listed Monday for anything less than $5 per gallon.

So how far will people go for cheaper gas?

Cathedral City resident Fabio Treue said he is only willing to seek it out "if it's on the way. But if it's out of the way, I'm not gonna go to save $2," he said.

Treue was filling up Monday at the most expensive spot for gas in the valley: a Chevron station at 36101 Bob Hope Dr. in Rancho Mirage, where gas was listed at $5.69 per gallon.

"It's for convenience," Treue said. "I'm in between appointments and I have to go to Gelson's. So they caught me with the highest price here."

The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 7

RedKitty78
5d ago

Yesterday we saw the arco and 5 Points gas @ $4.95 and less if you passing through Colton and taking Washington to Reche Canyon.

Reply
3
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages

Power outages aoccurat the Santiago Sun Canyon mobile home park in Palm Springs. Last month, News Channel 3 reported on this story (Power outage in Palm Springs Mobile home Park) and now residents are saying that they have been without power for the last 20 hours. News Channel 3 has contacted the front office of The post Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain

Thermal resident Cesar Lopez Barreras had to clean following overnight storms. He said in a flash, the rain came down on his home and others at the Silver Sand RV Park near Red Earth Casino in Thermal. Video sent to News Channel 3 shows water rushing over a roadway. Cesar Lopez describes having mixed reactions The post East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?

Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Indio, CA
Traffic
City
Palm Desert, CA
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
City
Thousand Palms, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
PERRIS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Consumer prices, minus gas costs, rise throughout Riverside area

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Prices for goods and services climbed 1.1% throughout the Riverside metropolitan area in the last two months, with pocketbook pressure up 9.2% locally over the last year, driven by rent, food and energy costs, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' bimonthly...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Labor Day
mynewsla.com

Lane Closures Planned Thursday evening on I-15 South of Corona

Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15 Interim Corridor Operations Project,” adding...
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK

San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
thewestsidegazette.com

Terror Ensues As Plane Clips Truck During Freeway Crash

Graphic video shows the terrifying moment when firefighters tackle the burning wreckage of an aircraft after it clipped a truck as it crash-landed on a freeway. Minutes earlier, the plane had collided with a pickup truck as it approached the roadway for its forced landing. Miraculously, the truck driver escaped...
CORONA, CA
paininthepass.info

CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center

Desert Hot Springs Police Department is gearing up to open a brand new dispatch center – the first addition to its expanded public safety campus. DHSPD Communications Manager June Casey gave News Channel 3 an exclusive first look inside the center, calling it a critical communication hub that will streamline the community's public safety. For The post FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy