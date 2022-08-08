ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Cost of living crisis will add strain to ‘creaking’ NHS, experts warn

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4xUs_0h9IWCmU00
Hospital nurses Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

The cost of living crisis will add further strain to an already imperilled NHS this autumn, experts have warned, amid concerns the healthcare crisis could deepen if urgent action is not taken.

Healthcare professionals say the NHS is at risk of a surge in hospital admissions, operations being cancelled en masse, and increasing difficulties over discharging patients if such pressures, potentially combined with a further wave of Covid and a bad flu season, are not tackled.

The warnings come after the health secretary, Steve Barclay, said on Sunday that there needed to be a “real sprint” within Whitehall to get ready for September, telling the Telegraph hospitals were facing “very serious challenges coming down the track in the autumn”.

Related: What are the impending threats to the NHS this autumn?

Julian Tang, a clinical virologist and honorary associate professor in respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester, said the cost of living crisis could affect the NHS if people are unable to heat their homes or have adequate food.

“Unless there is a lot of government financial support, I think this winter will be very difficult for a lot of people,” he said, noting the cold can worsen conditions from heart disease to chronic lung disease and diabetes, while Covid or flu infections can also aggravate such illnesses.

“All of this will culminate in higher admissions to the NHS for the exacerbation of these chronic conditions due to the cold, inability to heat their homes and inability to eat enough – with possible malnutrition, particularly in children, as people have to buy cheaper and less healthy foods due to rising food bills – and the additional burden of returning seasonal respiratory virus infections,” he said.

Tang added it might also become harder to discharge patients, an issue that is already fuelling problems including slow ambulance response times and is driven by a shortage of social care and nurses.

Related: Worst NHS staffing crisis in its history is putting patients at serious risk, MPs warn

“As I saw during my junior doctor days, in the winter months some patients will not want to go home – to a cold, damp house, alone, with inadequate heating and food – when they can get a warm bed in hospital with three meals a day and helpful, friendly staff and other patients to chat to.”

Tang called for greater funding for the NHS and financial support for households to tackle such pressures.

However, on Monday No 10 ruled out any further support to tackle the cost of living crisis, saying the matter was for a future prime minister to address.

While the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, welcomed Barclay’s emphasis on urgency, she stressed the scale of the problems, calling for a long-term, sustainable workforce plan as soon as possible and long-term investment in and reform of social care.

“It is important that the secretary of state has called it as it is. He is right that we need to act immediately, in particular on social care,” she said. “There is widespread pressure across the NHS, and we know that in urgent and emergency care demand continues to outstrip capacity, jeopardising patient care and safety.”

“There has been no letup over recent months and NHS trusts are braced for a challenging time ahead, with the potential for further Covid waves and a bad flu season.”

Dr Naru Narayanan, the president of the HCSA, the hospital doctors’ union, agreed. “We are extremely concerned about the impact of the dual impact of flu and Covid this winter in an NHS which is creaking under the strain of staffing issues,” he said.

“There is a real risk we will see operations cancelled en masse and an even greater crisis if we don’t act pre-emptively.”

Narayanan called for a reintroduction of enhanced cleaning regimes in hospitals, wider use of face masks and a potential expansion of the autumn Covid booster vaccination programme.

At present, everyone over the age of 50 is to be offered another Covid jab this autumn, together with healthcare staff and other specific groups such as care home residents.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

While Barclay has revealed plans to hire more staff from overseas to address staffing problems, particularly in social care, experts stressed it is crucial to retain existing healthcare staff – and address concerns over the recent pay offer.

Patricia Marquis, the director for England of the Royal College of Nursing, said:“Mr Barclay is right to say that the social care crisis in England needs fixing. Official figures show there is a huge problem with patients being unable go home from hospital, because the appropriate social care package isn’t in place and the severe shortage of nursing staff.”

She added: “Ministers’ failure to tackle the workforce crisis is putting patients at risk and has left nursing with no choice but to consider industrial strike action. We will be balloting our members soon.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Cost Of Living#Linus Diabetes#Malnutrition#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health#Linus Heart Disease#Nhs#Healthcare#Whitehall
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’

Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
POTUS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Guardian

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion as part of her divorce settlement with the billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The couple have this week concluded proceedings, less than two months after they separated. As part of the settlement, it has been reported that Murdoch will give Hall Holmwood House, a sprawling Georgian country estate between Reading and Henley-on-Thames.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Yes, I can get a can of chickpeas brought to my door in moments. But what have I lost?

I remember very clearly my first pineapple on ice at a corner deli in New York. It was on the north-east corner of Columbus and 57th Street, a sprawling store front spilling flowers and fresh produce that, along with the diner next door, stayed open all night. There is pineapple in London, and 24-hour shops, but this was different. In the first flush of enthusiasm for my new city, everything about that deli seemed outlandishly great. Abundance! Convenience! Pineapple, freshly cut and packaged on ice! I might as well have arrived from somewhere still under rationing.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Spanish Catholic church to investigate antisemitic rituals

Spain’s Catholic church has said it will investigate antisemitic rituals after an Israeli newspaper revealed that towns and villages continue to commemorate the “blood libel” that Jews use the blood of Christian children in religious rituals. The libel, that dates back at least to the early middle...
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

399K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy