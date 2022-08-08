ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
Portsmouth, NH
Maine State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
97.5 WOKQ

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

