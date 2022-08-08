Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway

THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled.

Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.

The body of 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered at the bottom of a lake Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Bueker and his family and friends were headed for a weekend away when he deviated from the group and went missing Credit: Google Maps

Bueker had apparently been heading to that area with family and friends to spend a weekend away, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Family and friends reported that on Saturday, Bueker decided to head out and explore the area on his own.

After being gone for some time and failing to return, the group searched the area, per CBS News.

After attempting to find Bueker was unsuccessful, the group reported him missing to local law enforcement.

Bueker had last been seen by the family and friend group near what is called Mud Lake, which is located on the outer portion of the Arkansas River.

Police then initiated an investigation around midnight with the county's marine patrol unit and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for "an extensive ground and water search," per the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The local law enforcement proceeded to use sonar technology on the boats during the search to try and give themselves an advantage in seeing through the lake water at night.

Unfortunately, police had to halt their search due to "low visibility" until the morning hours on Sunday.

At about 9.16 am, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that they had located Bueker's body at the bottom of Mud Lake.

Family and friends confirmed it to be Bueker not long after, prompting what is now an investigation into the death.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. explained that he feels for the family of Bueker as they look into the circumstances surrounding the case.

"I truly pray that the successful recovery of Judge Bueker's body by our deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish Wildlife Officers brings some sense of closure to the Bueker Family and those who knew him best," he said during a press conference.

"The scour of emotions they must feel right now is devastating."

It is said to be an accidental drowning by police, although Bueker's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, per the sheriff's office.