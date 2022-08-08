ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway

By Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled.

Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jZCA_0h9IVdNm00
The body of 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered at the bottom of a lake Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjASI_0h9IVdNm00
Bueker and his family and friends were headed for a weekend away when he deviated from the group and went missing Credit: Google Maps

Bueker had apparently been heading to that area with family and friends to spend a weekend away, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Family and friends reported that on Saturday, Bueker decided to head out and explore the area on his own.

After being gone for some time and failing to return, the group searched the area, per CBS News.

After attempting to find Bueker was unsuccessful, the group reported him missing to local law enforcement.

Bueker had last been seen by the family and friend group near what is called Mud Lake, which is located on the outer portion of the Arkansas River.

Police then initiated an investigation around midnight with the county's marine patrol unit and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for "an extensive ground and water search," per the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The local law enforcement proceeded to use sonar technology on the boats during the search to try and give themselves an advantage in seeing through the lake water at night.

Unfortunately, police had to halt their search due to "low visibility" until the morning hours on Sunday.

At about 9.16 am, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that they had located Bueker's body at the bottom of Mud Lake.

Family and friends confirmed it to be Bueker not long after, prompting what is now an investigation into the death.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. explained that he feels for the family of Bueker as they look into the circumstances surrounding the case.

"I truly pray that the successful recovery of Judge Bueker's body by our deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish Wildlife Officers brings some sense of closure to the Bueker Family and those who knew him best," he said during a press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIvqa_0h9IVdNm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ztssd_0h9IVdNm00

"The scour of emotions they must feel right now is devastating."

It is said to be an accidental drowning by police, although Bueker's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, per the sheriff's office.

Comments / 41

SLK 1
4d ago

Can't read nothing without politics being involved nowadays, smh

Reply(6)
13
Paul Klinger
5d ago

an Arkansas judge lol, the Arkansas mafia (clintons) at it again

Reply(2)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AR
Jefferson County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Cbs News#The Arkansas Game#Fish Commission
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend.  Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting.  According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
667K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy