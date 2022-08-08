Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in North Carolina
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
Chase suspect from NC arrested in Cherokee Co.
One person is in custody following a chase from North Carolina into Cherokee County Friday afternoon.
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Deputies searching for 2 suspected motorcycle thieves
Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole seven motorcycles Saturday.
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
I-40 Eastbound near Old Fort back open after tractor trailer overturns
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 near Old Fort are back open after a tractor trailer overturned Saturday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 13 saying the crash happened on Old Fort Mountain near the 72 mile marker (Exit 72).
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
New body camera video show moment Lincoln Co. deputy punches man during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released body camera video from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment that deputies used force on a suspect during a May arrest, resulting in one of the deputies being fired. On Friday, a judge ruled that the body-worn camera footage be...
Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Dog dies after owner leaves it in locked car; man charged
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Lenoir man has been charged after he allegedly left two dogs in a locked car earlier this week. One of the dogs died, according to police. On Aug. 7, Lenoir Police found two dogs locked in a vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Pennell Street and contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. The car windows were rolled up and the vehicle was off, officers said.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
Charges dropped against man accused of murder of UNCC student in 2008
The 14-year-old case centers around Ira Yarmolenko, who was murdered along the banks of the Catawba River in Mount Holly.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0