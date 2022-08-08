ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Why Tommy Eichenberg may be the platypus Ohio State football needs at linebacker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We learned two things about Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg this week — he cannot take a compliment, and he may be a platypus. Gonna jump to that second item right away. Steele Chambers compared his fellow linebacker to the duck-billed, egg-laying mammal in an effort to capture Eichenberg’s complicated, enigmatic and at times misunderstood persona.
Cleveland.com

Will Jim Knowles unleash Ohio State football’s Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom and Cam Martinez?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kourt Williams II, Lathan Ransom and Cameron Martinez are among Ohio State’s most versatile, intelligent and intriguing defensive players. There is also a good chance none of them starts on opening night against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Williams and Ransom typically run as the second-string Bandit and Adjuster safeties, respectively, behind veterans Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor. Martinez currently holds down the No. 2 nickel safety spot behind transfer Tanner McCalister, who started there at Oklahoma State under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Cleveland.com

