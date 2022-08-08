Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Notre Dame football names its starting quarterback for the opener against Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will face a second-year quarterback and former top-100 recruit making his first college start when Notre Dame opens the season in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3. Tyler Buchner was named the starter for the opener by head coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday, winning the starting...
Is Penn State still the Big Ten team the least afraid of Ohio State? Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Our Ohio State football schedule breakdown hits late October and a trip to State College, as the Buckeyes will head to Penn State for their eighth game of the season. The game. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 29, time TBA. Listen to a full breakdown of...
Why Tommy Eichenberg may be the platypus Ohio State football needs at linebacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We learned two things about Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg this week — he cannot take a compliment, and he may be a platypus. Gonna jump to that second item right away. Steele Chambers compared his fellow linebacker to the duck-billed, egg-laying mammal in an effort to capture Eichenberg’s complicated, enigmatic and at times misunderstood persona.
Will Jim Knowles unleash Ohio State football’s Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom and Cam Martinez?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kourt Williams II, Lathan Ransom and Cameron Martinez are among Ohio State’s most versatile, intelligent and intriguing defensive players. There is also a good chance none of them starts on opening night against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Williams and Ransom typically run as the second-string Bandit and Adjuster safeties, respectively, behind veterans Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor. Martinez currently holds down the No. 2 nickel safety spot behind transfer Tanner McCalister, who started there at Oklahoma State under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said after the Buckeyes’ seventh practice of fall camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s seventh practice of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • Kamryn Babb did not fully participate in practice on Thursday. Day said he had a...
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0