ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Dallas Cowboys to host practices open to the public at The Star in Frisco

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlNcf_0h9IUtDx00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys will give fans an opportunity to see the team live in action when they return to North Texas for the second portion of training camp.

The Cowboys will permit fans to attend back-to-back practices on Aug. 23-24 at The Star in Frisco. Both practices will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

The team will kick off the practice week with Cowboys Night, which includes a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The event begins at 4 p.m. and the doors to the Ford Center will open to the public at 4:45 p.m.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

If you're unable to attend, Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21. The GBag Nation will also be live on 105.3 The Fan with analysis of Tuesday and Wednesday's practices.

For details on 2022 Cowboys Night and Training Camp presented by American Airlines at The Star in Frisco, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ford Center#Cowboys Owner#Training Camp
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy