Dallas Cowboys to host practices open to the public at The Star in Frisco

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys will give fans an opportunity to see the team live in action when they return to North Texas for the second portion of training camp.

The Cowboys will permit fans to attend back-to-back practices on Aug. 23-24 at The Star in Frisco. Both practices will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

The team will kick off the practice week with Cowboys Night, which includes a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The event begins at 4 p.m. and the doors to the Ford Center will open to the public at 4:45 p.m.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

If you're unable to attend, Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21. The GBag Nation will also be live on 105.3 The Fan with analysis of Tuesday and Wednesday's practices.

For details on 2022 Cowboys Night and Training Camp presented by American Airlines at The Star in Frisco, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com .