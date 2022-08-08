ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
96.7 The River

The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!

Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth

Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?

In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
