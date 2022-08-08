Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth
Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
boreal.org
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
