Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Don’t skip these house care tips before departing on late-summer trips
AVON LAKE AND OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Families throughout Northeast Ohio are preparing for end-of-summer vacations and the long Labor Day weekend. Although packing lists, reservations and itineraries may seem like the most pressing concerns, failing to address issues around the home can lead to problems that affect the very place we live.
Archbishop Hoban football 2022 preview: Seniors set standard for Knights — Camp tour
AKRON, Ohio — Coming off another run to the state championships, Archbishop Hoban fell just short vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods after another grueling state semifinal against Avon. Hoban and Avon could be on another collision course on the road to Canton, but there are plenty of obstacles that could...
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
Cleveland schools treat students, families with “Tech Fest” and back-to-school bash ahead of the new school year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- With the academic school year right around the corner, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing all it can to help its students and their families play and learn with several events, including the 2022 Tech Fest and back-to-school bash. The free event will help students and their...
How about a breath of fresh baseball air? Check out the old-school Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I love this team. I’m talking about the amazing Cleveland Guardians, the youngest team in the majors that entered the weekend with a 60-52 record and leading the Central Division. “We went into the season saying it was our goal to find out about our...
Special Larry Doby-Jose Ramirez ‘Then and Now’ bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A special “Then and Now” dual bobblehead is out featuring two Cleveland ballplayers of different eras - Larry Doby and Jose Ramirez – sharing the same base. Doby broke the American League color barrier in 1947, while Ramirez started playing more than six...
Quarterback watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including quarterback.
