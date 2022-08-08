Read full article on original website
Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Love Island’s Adam responds to Jacques’ apparent dig over relationship with Paige: ‘Chin up’
Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to fellow season eight contestant Jacques O’Neill’s dig at his relationship with Paige Thorne. Jacques, 23, and season eight runner-up Luca Bish recently appeared on an Instagram Live during which the 23-year-old rugby player appeared to mock Collard and Thorne’s whirlwind romance. During the Live, Luca asks Jacques: “What do you think of Adam and Paige’s relationship?” He responds: “Nah, they seem like they get on really, really well. They seem really happy together.” Adam, 26, quickly coupled up with Paige when he entered the villa as a bombshell toward the end...
Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips
Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
What happened to LPBW star Matt's late brother Josh Roloff in 1999?
Little People Big World fans were unaware that Matt Roloff is a sibling of four. With the TLC series focused on his children and grandkids, we don’t see much of the father’s own childhood – but he had a brother who passed away. Matt recently shared a...
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
Congrats! Jay Ellis Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nina Senicar In A Romantic Ceremony In Tuscany, Italy
After five years of dating, Jay Ellis and his longtime girlfriend Nina Senicar tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend
Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
Demi Lovato Is Dating A Musician: It’s ‘A Happy & Healthy Relationship’
Love is in the air! Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend, and he’s a musician! HollywoodLife has confirmed with a source that the singer, who recently began using she/her pronouns again, is in a new relationship and her new beau is also a performer. The confirmation came after an insider revealed the 29-year-old musician’s new romance to People. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” they told the outlet.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Erika Jayne has exhibited a lot of shocking behavior on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And that’s saying a lot. But one of her more shocking moments came during an exchange with castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Crystal has been open and honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. And a seemingly […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reflects on ‘Empty Nest’ Amid Drama With Husband Kody
Almost on her own! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reflected on her soon-to-be “empty nest” amid drama with her husband, Kody Brown. “My baby just drove herself (new license) to her first senior school event,” the Utah native, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7. “It’s a bittersweet day. I’ll just sit here for a min and drink my coffee and contemplate how quickly the empty nest is approaching.”
