The Independent

Love Island’s Adam responds to Jacques’ apparent dig over relationship with Paige: ‘Chin up’

Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to fellow season eight contestant Jacques O’Neill’s dig at his relationship with Paige Thorne. Jacques, 23, and season eight runner-up Luca Bish recently appeared on an Instagram Live during which the 23-year-old rugby player appeared to mock Collard and Thorne’s whirlwind romance. During the Live, Luca asks Jacques: “What do you think of Adam and Paige’s relationship?” He responds: “Nah, they seem like they get on really, really well. They seem really happy together.” Adam, 26, quickly coupled up with Paige when he entered the villa as a bombshell toward the end...
Tyla

Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips

Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Paige
Paige
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popculture

Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend

Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Is Dating A Musician: It’s ‘A Happy & Healthy Relationship’

Love is in the air! Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend, and he’s a musician! HollywoodLife has confirmed with a source that the singer, who recently began using she/her pronouns again, is in a new relationship and her new beau is also a performer. The confirmation came after an insider revealed the 29-year-old musician’s new romance to People. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” they told the outlet.
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Erika Jayne has exhibited a lot of shocking behavior on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And that’s saying a lot. But one of her more shocking moments came during an exchange with castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Crystal has been open and honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. And a seemingly […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
In Touch Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reflects on ‘Empty Nest’ Amid Drama With Husband Kody

Almost on her own! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reflected on her soon-to-be “empty nest” amid drama with her husband, Kody Brown. “My baby just drove herself (new license) to her first senior school event,” the Utah native, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7. “It’s a bittersweet day. I’ll just sit here for a min and drink my coffee and contemplate how quickly the empty nest is approaching.”
