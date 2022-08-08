Read full article on original website
Quantum Fiber, a brand of Lumen Technologies, is expanding to 20 communities in 12 states, the company has announced. Quantum Fiber offers symmetrical gigabit speeds, all digital ordering and subscription based billing and includes no contracts, bundles or data caps. Quantum offers promotional pricing of $65 for a gigabit package.
