ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Clear the Shelters: SPCA Florida in search of homes for hundreds of pets

By Brianda Villegas
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23czd3_0h9ITPu400

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters 2022 initiative.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with dozens of local animal shelters to host the adoption drive all throughout August.

Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets

SPCA Florida , a non-profit organization in Lakeland, is one of the participating shelters and has around 200 adoptable animals looking for new homes.

One of the dogs up for adoption is Vitrola, who is 4 years old and weighs about 40 lbs.

“She is a love bug, she loves dogs, she loves kids, she’s great on a leash and knows basic commands. So any home would be perfect for her,” SPCA Florida Humane Programs and Public Media Director Randa Ritcher said.

SPCA Florida is running a special throughout the month for whoever chooses to adopt.

Future families will pick out a fortune cookie from a basket where inside will be a sweet message and percentage off the adoption fee. Discounts start at 10% off and can go up to 100% off the adoption fee.

“You’re actually saving a life when you adopt an animal from a shelter. By adopting, it allows the kennel to be open to bring in more animals to save their lives as well,” Richter said.

SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center is open Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 5p.m.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only. For a look at their adoptable pets, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Bridgette needs a fur-ever home today

*UNBELIEVABLE* people are in shock that Bridgette hasn’t found her forever family yet!. “I can’t t believe she’s not adopted yet!”. “Her foster parents take her everywhere and she’s so well- behaved”. 675 DAYS IN FOSTER. Let’s prove to Bridgette that good things do happen to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Lakeland, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shelters#Spca#Animal Shelters
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
WESH

Orlando firefighters rescue dog from busy roadway, work to find owner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters are trying to find the owner of a dog they rescued from a busy intersection. According to officials, firefighters found the dog in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area. "'Ocho,' as the firefighters affectionately call her, is...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy