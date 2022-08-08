WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Tony Evers kicked off his re-election tour with a stop at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau Friday. Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel’s, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch. “My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money,” said Gov. Evers. “He said he’s going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO