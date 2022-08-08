ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

nrcolumbus.com

Elections board meeting Monday to certify write-in candidates

Two currently unchallenged candidates for local races may each get an opponent after all. On Monday, the Columbus County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting to certify write-in candidates for the upcoming general election in November. Interim Director Ashley Collins announced Wednesday that Monday’s meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the board of elections office, located at 2586 James B. White Hwy. Building B.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Nelson Luther Ellington

Mr. Nelson Luther Ellington, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was born in Wake county, the son of Luther Clyde “L.C.” Ellington and the late Edna Wade Ellington. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Naquin. He...
WHITEVILLE, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control

A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

