nrcolumbus.com
Elections board meeting Monday to certify write-in candidates
Two currently unchallenged candidates for local races may each get an opponent after all. On Monday, the Columbus County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting to certify write-in candidates for the upcoming general election in November. Interim Director Ashley Collins announced Wednesday that Monday’s meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the board of elections office, located at 2586 James B. White Hwy. Building B.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
4,400+ in Horry County briefly without power because of animal, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said. The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 […]
nrcolumbus.com
Nelson Luther Ellington
Mr. Nelson Luther Ellington, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was born in Wake county, the son of Luther Clyde “L.C.” Ellington and the late Edna Wade Ellington. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Naquin. He...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after 130 animals brought in from 2 investigations
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity. Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after […]
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
2 charged with stealing $15K of paper product from Scotland County plant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Scotland County adults are charged with breaking and entering, larceny and felony conspiracy after police said they broke into a paper plant and stole thousands in products. Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant in the Wagram area reported that there […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
