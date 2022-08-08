Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Codey, Bucco announce legislation to target car theft
WEST ORANGE, NJ — At West Orange Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4, Democratic Sen. Richard J. Codey, who represents parts of Essex and Morris counties, and Republican Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, who represents parts of Morris and Somerset counties, announced bipartisan support for legislation to better combat the recent wave of car thefts in New Jersey. Joining the senators were many local police chiefs from Essex County, including West Orange police Chief James Abbott.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville’s Sons meet the American Legion national commander in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Members of the Belleville Sons of the American Legion had the honor and opportunity to meet National Commander Paul E. Dillard of the American Legion at Woodbridge Post No. 87 during Dillard’s official visit to New Jersey in early August. The national commander, who oversees...
