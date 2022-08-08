WEST ORANGE, NJ — At West Orange Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4, Democratic Sen. Richard J. Codey, who represents parts of Essex and Morris counties, and Republican Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, who represents parts of Morris and Somerset counties, announced bipartisan support for legislation to better combat the recent wave of car thefts in New Jersey. Joining the senators were many local police chiefs from Essex County, including West Orange police Chief James Abbott.

