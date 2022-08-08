ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott congratulates Outstanding Women In Texas Government 2022 honorees

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by the Copper Rose to make his Get Out The Vote stop Monday in downtown Odessa. Abbott spoke about a variety of topics including Texas as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, critical race theory, the southern border wall and much more.(Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott issued a press release on Monday to congratulate the Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients for 2022 announced by the Governor’s Commission for Women and the State Agency Council.

This biennial award honors women in state service who are contributing their notable talents and skills to help shape the future of Texas. Candidates were nominated by their respective state agency leadership in one of four categories, and an independent committee selected the women whose contributions best exemplified the categories of Leadership, Professional Development, Community Involvement, and Rising Star.

“To serve the people of Texas is a great honor; to do so working alongside these exceptional public servants is a privilege,” Abbott stated in the press release. “Their commitment to excellence at each of their state agencies is an inspiration, and the First Lady and I are proud to celebrate these four women for their dedication and selfless service to the people of this great state.”

The award winners will be honored at a ceremony in September.

The Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients for 2022 are:

>> Leadership: Lisa Craven, Deputy Comptroller and Chief of Staff, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

>> Professional Development: Gina Gallegos, District Engineer, Texas Department of Transportation

>> Community Involvement: Margie Henson, Digital Signature Analyst, Texas Workforce Commission

>> Rising Star: Jennifer Feliciano, Manager–Contracting Branch, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Comments / 44

I TRIGGER trumpists
4d ago

This republic of texas descendant will be voting out abbott. he's pandering to trumpists that are not from Texas and are not welcome here.

Reply(2)
7
Leon Hefner
4d ago

all the while he's enforcing the Christian version of Sharia Law on the women of Texas

Reply
7
Rhonda
5d ago

My family and friends will DEFINITELY be voting to re-elect Greg Abbott 🇺🇸. Beto is a criminal 👎

Reply(4)
13
