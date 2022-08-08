ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
ohmymag.co.uk

Supermarkets are removing ‘best before dates’ from some items. Here’s why

If like most people you tend to check the ‘best before date’ before putting an item in your shopping basket, you will soon notice that your favourite supermarket is no longer slapping that information on some products. Waitrose is the latest supermarket chain to join several others that are ditching the label. You might just find the reason to be noble.
Popculture

Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued

Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday

McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
Thrillist

Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets. Stromberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
SEATTLE, WA
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
