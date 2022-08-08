Read full article on original website
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NEWARK, NJ – A man who committed a series of rapid robberies in Newark during...
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Woman arrested in Paterson carjacking incident
A woman has been arrested for an alleged car jacking that happened in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson, has been charged with carjacking, robbery, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, eluding, aggravated assault, and hindering apprehension. Police...
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms
Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
Investigators looking for suspects after 3 armed robberies in one N.J. town
Detectives were searching Friday for suspects who robbed or attempted to rob three Franklin Township businesses at gunpoint over the course of five days, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not release any photos of the suspects and said they were working...
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer
Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
Taxi driver beaten to death by passengers who attempted to rob him in Queens
A yellow cab driver is dead after he was beaten by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens early Saturday, authorities said.
Pot Sold To Underage Teens At Unlicensed Lyndhurst Smoke Shop, Authorities Charge
Local officials shut down a Lyndhurst vape shop that state and township investigators said sold pot and tobacco to minors. An undercover probe of Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road produced the arrest of an employee caught with 17 pounds of marijuana, a handful of Oxycodone pills and $6,800 in proceeds, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Thursday.
Newark to hold citywide peace walk to end gun violence on Aug. 20
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call to action, asking Newark business owners to close their businesses by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, to join in a citywide peace walk. The march will support collective efforts to create a safer city and end gun violence in Newark and other municipalities across the country.
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide
NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
