15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
wizmnews.com
Evers and new running mate Rodriguez head Democrats’ tour stop in La Crosse
They weren’t a team until Tuesday night. Now, you can see campaign signs promoting ‘Tony and Sara”…Governor Tony Evers, and Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez. They led a group of Democratic party candidates for state office that stopped on Pearl Street in La Crosse for a...
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Would you go out to eat, if you couldn’t have your phone?
We bring in the expert, UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., to break down Friday on La Crosse Talk PM how divided America is on whether they’d go out to eat if they couldn’t use their phone. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
wizmnews.com
CANCELLED: F-35 flyover La Crosse cancelled, fundraiser for Northside playground still on
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets were scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. But, according to the City of La Crosse, the...
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
wizmnews.com
F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Schools Superintendent, Dr. Engel, on $195 million, district consolidation plan
La Crosse Schools Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel joined La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday, to talk about the district’s consolidation plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
wizmnews.com
Even Speaker Vos has seen enough of Gableman
We’ve long said the investigation into Wisconsin’s last presidential election was misguided, overly partisan and underwhelming in its results. It was, frankly, an embarrassment. Now the man who ordered the investigation is saying it too. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to launch an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. They didn’t find any. But the investigation was significantly delayed and over budget, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1.1 million. Along the way, Gableman, who should know better, destroyed public records he refused to produce, and berated a judge along the way. It seems Speaker Vos has had enough. In fact, he called Gableman “an embarrassment to Wisconsin” arguing Gableman behaved badly by not keeping in regular contact with Vos, attending political rallies and getting into partisan politics. As an added insult, Gableman endorsed Vos’s opponent, who nearly pulled off an upset. Why not just spit in his eye? It sounds like Vos has had enough. He has called the legislature to return next week to determine whether the investigation should be allowed to continue. It should not. It is time for this embarrassing episode of a political witch-hunt to come to an end.
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”. Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history,...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
wizmnews.com
Irishfest opens for 17th year at La Crosse festgrounds
La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds go Irish for this weekend. Crowds gathered there Friday afternoon for the start of Irishfest, as community leaders spoke and a bagpipe band entered the front gate during the opening ceremony. This is the 17th year of the local festival, which draws big-name Irish entertainers...
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
wizmnews.com
Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open Sept. 8
Chick-fil-A announced Friday its grand opening in Onalaska will be Sept. 8. The restaurant is located on Highway 16, across the road from Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since Chick-Fil-A got approval from the Onalaska city council for the build site.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
